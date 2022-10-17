Plans filed for North Front mortuary

Gibraltar could have a new mortuary if planning permission is granted for a recently filed application to build one near the North Front Cemetery.

The outline planning permission application has been filed with the Town Planner by the Ministry for Economic Development and will be located where presently there are five containers on two different levels.

“Gibraltar has no mortuary at the moment so the client wants to build one for the population,” said the planning statement created by Arc Design and filed with the application.

Plans state that the mortuary will include an embalming/preparation room, hall, cafeteria, toilets, reception, storage and a shower area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there will be two viewing rooms and a waiting area. Between the floors there will be two lifts, one to transport coffins and another for visitors and staff.

There will be solar tiles on the roof which will help provide the hot water and secondary lighting throughout the building.

The existing five containers will be removed from the site which is not only next to one of the accesses to the cemetery, it is also adjacent to the single storey building which is the house of the cemetery keeper and offices.