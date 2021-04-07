Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Plans filed for private hospital in ICC

By Eyleen Gomez
7th April 2021

An application for a ‘day case’ and short stay hospital located at the old Primary Care Centre in the ICC has been filed with the Town Planner by Specialist Medical Group Ltd. The facility’s aim is to provide both outpatient and inpatient overnight care. In its application, the company says it offers services to residents...

