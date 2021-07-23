Plans filed for residential development on site of KGV hospital
An outline planning application by GV Property Ltd for a low density residential development at the former King George V hospital site is now available for the public to view on the Government’s eGov website. Designed by WSRM Architects, the development comprises of three residential buildings with approximately 12 residential units. The outline application seeks...
