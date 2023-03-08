Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for rural cabin project in Lewis’ Battery

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
8th March 2023

A planning application to build four rural cabins in Lewis’ Battery, the site of the former pig and poultry farm in the Upper Rock, has been filed with the Town Planner. Corral Trading Ltd are seeking to erect a development that “offers the unique experience of accommodating a very small number of guests (8Nº total...

