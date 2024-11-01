Plans filed to add 810 more seats to Europa Sports Complex
Plans have been filed to add 810 north-side terrace seats at the Europa Sports Complex, with increased spectator capacity a key requirement if the Gibraltar FA is to host future international games at the site. The project aims to enhance capacity and community engagement while maintaining existing facilities and ensuring minimal environmental impact through sustainable...
