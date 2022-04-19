Plans filed to refurbish Old Married Quarters
An outline planning application has been filed to refurbish and extend the ‘Old Married Quarters’ at 4 Castle Road and convert the existing building into residential duplex properties and storerooms. The building is to the east of the Moorish Castle Estate and to the west of the Tower of Homage, with access via Castle Road....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here