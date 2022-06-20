Plans filed to refurbish Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association’s premises in Irish Town
The Ministry for Heritage has filed an application with Town Planning seeking permission to carry out internal and external works to a building in Irish Town currently occupied by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association. Located at 122 Irish Town, the Government is proposing that the building will become the RGRA’s newly refurbished and modernised premises...
