Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Plans filed to refurbish Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association’s premises in Irish Town

By Eyleen Gomez
20th June 2022

The Ministry for Heritage has filed an application with Town Planning seeking permission to carry out internal and external works to a building in Irish Town currently occupied by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association. Located at 122 Irish Town, the Government is proposing that the building will become the RGRA’s newly refurbished and modernised premises...

