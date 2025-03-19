Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews
The Gibraltar Government has filed an application with the Town Planner for an extension and remodelling of an existing warehouse at 35F North Mole Road, in a bid to make way for Block B, Bob Peliza Mews. The building, known as Goldspot Warehouse, is located in the North Mole Industrial Estate. The works will involve...
