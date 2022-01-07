Plans filed to restore artillery piece rusting in a scrapyard
An artillery gun that was once used to attack German submarines off Gibraltar during WWI but now lies rusting in a scrapyard could be restored and located at a prime site in Europa Point. An application has been filed with the Town Planner to recover and restore the 9.2-inch gun, which together with its mounting...
