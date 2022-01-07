Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jan, 2022

Plans filed to restore artillery piece rusting in a scrapyard

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
7th January 2022

An artillery gun that was once used to attack German submarines off Gibraltar during WWI but now lies rusting in a scrapyard could be restored and located at a prime site in Europa Point. An application has been filed with the Town Planner to recover and restore the 9.2-inch gun, which together with its mounting...

