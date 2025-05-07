Plans for temporary annex for St Martin’s School trigger political exchange

Plans to establish a temporary facility for St Martin’s School at the former Strength Factory site on Glacis Road have triggered a political row, with the Opposition accusing the Government of poor planning and the Government defending the move as a necessary short-term measure ahead of a long-term solution that will soon be announced.

The proposal, reported by the Chronicle on Monday, aims to address growing demand for places at the school, which supports pupils with special educational needs, until a permanent solution is completed.

The GSD said the plan highlighted “a failure not just in planning, but in foresight and in responsibility” by the Government.

The party argued that the new St Martin’s School was not adequately future-proofed and that it had been clear shortly after its completion that it would not be large enough to meet long-term needs.

“The reality is that a school is not just a building, it is so much more than that,” said Shadow Minister for Supported Needs, Atrish Sanchez.

“This school in particular is a highly specialist environment where valuable and life-changing work is carried out every single day by staff that are nothing short of exceptional at what they do.”

“And now, we are potentially facing a situation where some pupils will remain at the main site, a purpose-built facility with a hydrotherapy pool, rebound therapy areas and more, while others are sent to a makeshift facility on Glacis Road.”

“This doesn’t look like a well-thought-out plan. It feels more like a patch-up job, leaving some children with the short end of the deal, waiting while the Government figures out how to bring them back to their school or provides further updates on their plans for the future.”

“A government that fails to plan for our children, especially those who need support the most, fails in one of its most basic duties.”

“We urge the Government: don’t just boast about the school you built. That kind of self-congratulation rings hollow when the reality does not match the rhetoric.”

“What we ask, and what our children deserve, is simple: plan properly, build properly.”

“Because if a school cannot even accommodate the children it was built for, it was never futureproofed.”

“It was short-sighted and that lack of planning and foresight risks ultimately failing our future generations.”

The Opposition questioned why a permanent extension had not been planned from the outset and pointed to Government data showing an increase in the number of pupils with special educational needs, from 20 percent in 2014 to 30 percent in 2023.

In response, the Government said the new school had been designed based on projections from the previous decade, which estimated annual intakes of six to seven children. However, actual intake has since increased to around 20 pupils per year.

The Government said the temporary site had been discussed in detail and agreed after consultation with professionals and would be designed to meet the pupils’ needs. It also noted the site’s proximity to the PossAbilities facility as an additional benefit.

Plans for a permanent expansion at the existing St Martin’s School site are expected to be announced soon, with completion targeted for September 2026.

The Government defended its record and accused the GSD of political “incompetence and irresponsibility” and a “worrying and deliberate ‘fake news’ and hypocritical” approach to statements.

“The cheek of the GSD to criticise the Government’s educational strategy, with the massive provision and investment it has made for our children since it came into office, is astounding considering that they are the party with the worst record on education in Gibraltar’s history,” said Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education.

“And the Government’s work continues, with more still to come over the next few years.”

“None of the GSD’s ranting and raving will stop us.”