Plans submitted for Covid memorial sculpture at Campion Park

Gibraltar Cultural Services has filed an application with the Town Planner for the Covid Memorial at Campion Park.

The design, by Gamma Architects, depicts two hands reaching towards one another as a symbol of the comfort many people were unable to share with loved ones during the pandemic.

The sculpture, titled “The Touch”, will be made from Rosal Limestone and will stand 2.4 metres high and approximately 1.1 metres wide.

“The sculpture represents the comfort of a loved one’s hand in final moments of life,” states the information filed with the application.

“During the pandemic many died unable to feel the comfort of a loved one’s hand in their final moments or this was limited in some way.”

“This piece represents that absence as a silent monument to those goodbyes.”

“It explores the significance of human touch, one of our most basic yet powerful forms of connection, present throughout our lives up to the final precious moments.”

“This is especially true in Gibraltar where we are, usually, never too far from each other for a hug or to hold an elderly relative’s hand.”