National Day Rock Concert set for Casemates Square

The National Day Rock Concert will take place at Casemates Square on Thursday, September 10, as part of Gibraltar’s annual National Celebrations.

The concert, which starts at 9.15pm, will feature performances by the ND Acoustic House Band, Nikolai Celecia, TCB and Guests and Gib Floyd Special.

The event is being organised by Jensen Callejon on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Organisers said the line-up had been put together to appeal to a broad range of musical tastes.

An SDGG spokesperson said: “We are delighted with the programme put together by Jensen Callejon and his team for this year’s concert. Showcasing the strength, creativity and diversity of Gibraltar’s musical talent, the event promises an enjoyable and memorable evening for all.”

“We look forward to welcoming the community to another celebration of music that makes a significant contribution to our National Celebrations.”