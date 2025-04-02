Plans submitted to refurbish Ragged Staff Magazine for commercial storage
An application by Higford Investments Ltd has been filed with the Town Planner for the refurbishment of magazines within the historic Ragged Staff Magazine at 53 Queensway for use as a commercial storage facility. The planning statement, prepared by Arc Design and filed with the application, said: “The Ragged Staff Magazine complex constitutes a tunnel...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here