Playmakers programmes in schools

Gibraltar FA Coaches are into their second UEFA Playmakers Programme at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School.

The Playmakers programmes aim to deliver a fun and safe intorduction to learning about football for 5-8 year old girls through movement and the magic of Disney storytelling.

The programmes focus on four key areas:

• Friendships - a safe and fun environment to play and make new friends

• Life Skills - inspiring and engaging activity designed to build life skills.

• Health & Confidence - Getting girls active using play, football and their best loved Disney Characters.

• A Live of Football - Inspiring a love of football through play and Disney storytelling.

The girls at St Joseph’s Lower primary School have been enjoying their Playmakers Journey using Disney’s blockbuster, Frozen II, as the film theme behind the sessions.

Gibraltar FA Women’s Football Development Officer, Arianne Risso is delighted at how popular the sessions have been amongst schoolchildren commenting:

“The UEFA Playmakers Programmes are proving to be incredible grassroots sessions and hugely successful in getting young girls into learning, not just about football, but about movement and physical activity in general. The fact that all the sessions are based around hugely popular Disney Characters and films, in this case Frozen II, make the sessions even more fun for the young girls and it is truly amazing to see their smiles on their faces during the sessions. we have more of these sessions planned this coming year especially in the summer, and we will publish all the information on them shortly.”

images courtesy Gibraltar FA