Mon 28th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

PM surges in popularity - as choice for children's Halloween outfits

Matt Alexander/PA Wire

By Press Association
28th October 2019

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Children are dressing up as Boris Johnson this Halloween as families take inspiration from Brexit for their plans, according to new research.

The Prime Minister is the 10th most topical option on a list topped by Pennywise the clown from IT 2, with Spider-Man in second place.

Research by Beano found Mr Johnson has been named the ghastliest figure of the 21st century by two-thirds (66%) of British parents and children.

The new study of 2,000 British parents and their children aged six to 14 found more than half (54%) of families are drawing direct inspiration from Brexit for their Halloween plans this year.

More than a quarter (28%) plan to dress up as famous British politicians, while one in five (20%) will be using Brexit-themed decorations.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said "Kids today are far more clued up as to what's going on in the world and with Brexit on everyone's lips, it's unsurprising that we'll be seeing a horde of mini Boris' taking over the streets of the UK this Halloween, with a Jeremy Corbyn or two."

The research, carried out in October, found Mr Johnson is considered the second scariest celebrity by British children, with Donald Trump in first place.

Meanwhile, more than eight in 10 (82%) British children have said they now prefer modern and pop culture outfits for Halloween over traditional costumes such as ghosts, witches and vampires.

The top 20 Halloween outfit choices for 2019 include The Joker, Wonder Woman and characters from Stranger Things and video game Fortnite.

