Poetry Competition 2024 Adult Winner Hands of Home

by Manar Ben Tahayekt

Her hands move slow with tender grace,

Across the kitchen’s sacred space;

The scent of saffron fills the air,

A taste of home, a whispered prayer.

I see her there though far away,

Preparing couscous, day by day;

She stirs the pot with stories old,

With secrets in the steam she holds.

She kneads the dough, the warm embrace,

Of time and care no miles replace;

I close my eyes, and there she stands,

A thousand miles, but still her hands.

They’ve held the sun, the soil, the rain,

They’ve eased my worries, soothed my pain;

They seasoned life with salt and spice,

With every touch, they’ve paid the price.

I miss the way she’d stroke my hair,

The gentle touch that said she’s there;

Her hands, a map of where I’ve been,

Of who I am, of what she’s seen.

She taught me life within her palm,

In every meal, in every psalm;

With calloused love and fingers slight,

She wrapped me safe through every night.

I hear her voice in every bite,

In every dish she brings to light;

Her hands, though distant, find their way,

To comfort me on heavy days.

The clock ticks on, the distance grows,

But in my heart, her presence glows;

For even when the oceans part,

Her hands still hold me, heart to heart.

Oh, how I long to sit once more,

Beside her by that kitchen door;

To watch her work, to feel her near,

To taste the love that conquers fear.

Her hands of home, forever wise,

Are always there before my eyes;

Though lands may shift and years may roam,

Her hands still guide me back to home.

Judge’s Comments: Adult Winner

Hands of Home

The speaker in this poem recalls a loved female relative and their recollections are condensed making her hands and what they do- stroking, seasoning, holding, praying- an effective focal point. Anyone who has spent time with a much-loved elder will recall moments such as these and this creates a connection between the speaker and the reader. Although there is a distance between the speaker and their loved one, the poem serves as evidence that memories can bridge this gap and is testament to the lasting impression created by our caregivers.