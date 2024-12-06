Poetry Competition 2024 Adult Winner Hands of Home
by Manar Ben Tahayekt
Her hands move slow with tender grace,
Across the kitchen’s sacred space;
The scent of saffron fills the air,
A taste of home, a whispered prayer.
I see her there though far away,
Preparing couscous, day by day;
She stirs the pot with stories old,
With secrets in the steam she holds.
She kneads the dough, the warm embrace,
Of time and care no miles replace;
I close my eyes, and there she stands,
A thousand miles, but still her hands.
They’ve held the sun, the soil, the rain,
They’ve eased my worries, soothed my pain;
They seasoned life with salt and spice,
With every touch, they’ve paid the price.
I miss the way she’d stroke my hair,
The gentle touch that said she’s there;
Her hands, a map of where I’ve been,
Of who I am, of what she’s seen.
She taught me life within her palm,
In every meal, in every psalm;
With calloused love and fingers slight,
She wrapped me safe through every night.
I hear her voice in every bite,
In every dish she brings to light;
Her hands, though distant, find their way,
To comfort me on heavy days.
The clock ticks on, the distance grows,
But in my heart, her presence glows;
For even when the oceans part,
Her hands still hold me, heart to heart.
Oh, how I long to sit once more,
Beside her by that kitchen door;
To watch her work, to feel her near,
To taste the love that conquers fear.
Her hands of home, forever wise,
Are always there before my eyes;
Though lands may shift and years may roam,
Her hands still guide me back to home.
Judge’s Comments: Adult Winner
Hands of Home
The speaker in this poem recalls a loved female relative and their recollections are condensed making her hands and what they do- stroking, seasoning, holding, praying- an effective focal point. Anyone who has spent time with a much-loved elder will recall moments such as these and this creates a connection between the speaker and the reader. Although there is a distance between the speaker and their loved one, the poem serves as evidence that memories can bridge this gap and is testament to the lasting impression created by our caregivers.