Poetry Competition 2024 Adult Winner Hands of Home

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
6th December 2024

by Manar Ben Tahayekt

Her hands move slow with tender grace,
Across the kitchen’s sacred space;
The scent of saffron fills the air,
A taste of home, a whispered prayer.

I see her there though far away,
Preparing couscous, day by day;
She stirs the pot with stories old,
With secrets in the steam she holds.

She kneads the dough, the warm embrace,
Of time and care no miles replace;
I close my eyes, and there she stands,
A thousand miles, but still her hands.

They’ve held the sun, the soil, the rain,
They’ve eased my worries, soothed my pain;
They seasoned life with salt and spice,
With every touch, they’ve paid the price.

I miss the way she’d stroke my hair,
The gentle touch that said she’s there;
Her hands, a map of where I’ve been,
Of who I am, of what she’s seen.

She taught me life within her palm,
In every meal, in every psalm;
With calloused love and fingers slight,
She wrapped me safe through every night.

I hear her voice in every bite,
In every dish she brings to light;
Her hands, though distant, find their way,
To comfort me on heavy days.

The clock ticks on, the distance grows,
But in my heart, her presence glows;
For even when the oceans part,
Her hands still hold me, heart to heart.

Oh, how I long to sit once more,
Beside her by that kitchen door;
To watch her work, to feel her near,
To taste the love that conquers fear.

Her hands of home, forever wise,
Are always there before my eyes;
Though lands may shift and years may roam,
Her hands still guide me back to home.

Judge’s Comments: Adult Winner
Hands of Home
The speaker in this poem recalls a loved female relative and their recollections are condensed making her hands and what they do- stroking, seasoning, holding, praying- an effective focal point. Anyone who has spent time with a much-loved elder will recall moments such as these and this creates a connection between the speaker and the reader. Although there is a distance between the speaker and their loved one, the poem serves as evidence that memories can bridge this gap and is testament to the lasting impression created by our caregivers.

