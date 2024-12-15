Poetry Competition 2024 Best Poem in the Spanish Language Soleda

by Teresa Mascarenhas

lecho de agua marina

golpe de sal en la mirada

un cuenco vacio al fondo

un árbol sin aire

la tarde yerma

inaudible

con su derrumbe de pájaros

cielo extraño que

estremece

muda piel

hace del hombre

animal de costumbre

escama de tiempo

silencio

a oscuras

la única luz

se vuelve olvido

Judge’s Comment: Spanish Language Winner

Soledad

There was something quite Lorquiano about this brief poem, full of depth and relating the human condition to the passing of time and the full awe at nature. There is a strength and confidence in the construction of the poem itself, with all its room to breathe as it manages to capture so much with an economy of words.