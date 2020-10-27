Police arrest man in mushroom drugs raid

A 38-year old local man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning on suspicion of supplying hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Drug Squad officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police used force to enter a flat in Glacis Estate, where they found “numerous bags” believed to contain psychoactive mushrooms known as’ Psilocin’, a class A drug.

The contents of the bags weighed approximately 68.5 grams, with the RGP estimating a street value of around £1,400.

“Paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs, such as clear plastic wrappers and digital scales, were also located and seized,” the RGP said in a statement.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He is currently on police bail while investigations continue.

Last night, police confirmed a second man, aged 39, had been arrested in connection to the same investigation.