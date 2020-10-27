Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police arrest man in mushroom drugs raid

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2020

A 38-year old local man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning on suspicion of supplying hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Drug Squad officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police used force to enter a flat in Glacis Estate, where they found “numerous bags” believed to contain psychoactive mushrooms known as’ Psilocin’, a class A drug.

The contents of the bags weighed approximately 68.5 grams, with the RGP estimating a street value of around £1,400.

“Paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs, such as clear plastic wrappers and digital scales, were also located and seized,” the RGP said in a statement.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He is currently on police bail while investigations continue.

Last night, police confirmed a second man, aged 39, had been arrested in connection to the same investigation.

Most Read

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Virus cases rise to 13 among ERS residents

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

No immediate impact at border as Spain announces new state of emergency to counter rising Covid-19 infections

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Footballers face fines for breaches of flexible Covid-19 protocols

27th October 2020

Local News
Top of the Rock hike raises stroke awareness

27th October 2020

Local News
Clear message from Govt: Stay home this Halloween

27th October 2020

Local News
Man arrested in Chatham incident released without charge

27th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020