29th July 2021

Police arrest rowdy passenger on Bristol flight

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2021

Police on Thursday boarded an easyJet flight and arrested a drunk man who had allegedly become rowdy and violent on a flight to the Rock.

It is alleged that a man, 33, from Leeds, had been violent towards another passenger on the flight.

At around 10am, the RGP Control Room received a call from Air Traffic Control asking for police presence when the EasyJet flight EZY6299 arrived from Bristol.

When the aircraft landed at 10:09am, the man was seated at the rear of the aircraft and cabin crew had already moved other passengers away from that area.

Police boarded the aircraft the man was arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and being drunk on an aircraft.

