Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

By Chronicle Staff
26th May 2020

Police broke up a gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay on Friday night, warning that if social distancing advice and civil contingency rules were ignored, they would be forced to restrict access to such areas or even close them off.

The Royal Gibraltar Police, assisted by the Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs, attended Little Bay just hours after the lockdown rules were eased at midnight on Thursday.

Although restrictions on freedom of movement have been lifted, the current rules restrict gatherings to more than 12 people, with additional advice that people should try and keep their “social bubble” to the same 12 people if possible.

Additionally, the core message from the authorities remains that the virus is still active in the community and that staying indoors is the best way remain safe and keep the spread of infection under control.

On Friday night, however, that message appears to have been missed by many.

“The large crowd were drinking alcohol and socialising in close proximity to each other and were not adhering to social distancing,” the RGP said in a statement.

“Upon engaging with our officers they were fully compliant and dispersed from the area with access to Little Bay then restricted overnight, in order to prevent any further gatherings taking place.”

“These types of gatherings in such large numbers are completely unacceptable and apart from being in breach of current regulations, they are contrary to public health advice to maintain social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.”

“The public are advised that these types of incidents may lead to some areas being restricted or closed off in the future, as part of our continued community protection measures.”

The RGP thanked the GDP and Customs for their assistance and collaboration when dealing with the incident.

Most Read

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Local News

More Gibraltar residents repatriated from Morocco

Sun 24th May, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt moves to regulate scooters

Tue 26th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt moves to regulate scooters

26th May 2020

Local News
Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

26th May 2020

Local News
Schools 'reopen’ today

26th May 2020

Local News
GSD questions plans for Coaling Island site, renews criticism of Govt traffic policies

26th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020