Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Police catch wallaby that escaped from zoo park and went on the run

Cambridgeshire Police

By Press Association
7th May 2020

By Sam Russell, PA

Police have captured a wallaby that escaped from a zoo and travelled almost six miles into a nearby town.

Cambridgeshire Police said the marsupial was spotted in St Ives by a runner who initially thought it was a kangaroo.

It tried to play fight with an officer, who was unharmed, then it was “caught after taking a break in a nearby garden” on Thursday evening, the force said.

The wallaby has been returned to Johnsons of Old Hurst, a farm and zoo park near Huntingdon, police said.

“A runner had his evening exercise take an unexpected twist last night when he spotted what he thought was a kangaroo on the loose in St Ives,” police said on Facebook.

“The curious critter was first seen in Ramsey Road just before 11pm, but was in fact a wallaby which had escaped from Johnsons of Old Hurst in Huntingdon at least 24 hours beforehand.

“The runner called us, and forever on hand to help the wildlife of Cambridgeshire, officers from our Rural Crime Action Team went to help the wallaby get home.

“His adventure was soon cut short but not before trying to play fight with one of the officers – he was unharmed.

“He was caught after taking a break in a nearby garden.

“And just like Cinderella, he managed to get home just before midnight.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Stick to the rules or beaches will be closed, Garcia says

Thu 7th May, 2020

Local News

Govt to close key roads to traffic as Gibraltar eyes greener future after Covid-19

Tue 5th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team offers assistance to those who most need it

Tue 5th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Citizen scientists urged to Spot-A-Bee and map their habitats

7th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Bank warns coronavirus could see economy plunge 14% in 2020

7th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Medieval arrows caused similar injuries to gunshots, say archaeologists

7th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Johnson compared to Chamberlain in protest video on White Cliffs of Dover

7th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020