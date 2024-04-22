Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Police entry into lawyer’s home was ‘unlawful’, court finds

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
22nd April 2024

Police acted unlawfully when they entered the home of a local lawyer during a cross-border investigation into alleged money laundering for Campo drug traffickers through property deals, the Supreme Court has ruled. The court ordered the Royal Gibraltar Police to return any material it seized that day and said it would consider damages and costs...

