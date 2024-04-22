Police entry into lawyer’s home was ‘unlawful’, court finds
Police acted unlawfully when they entered the home of a local lawyer during a cross-border investigation into alleged money laundering for Campo drug traffickers through property deals, the Supreme Court has ruled. The court ordered the Royal Gibraltar Police to return any material it seized that day and said it would consider damages and costs...
