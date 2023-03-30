Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police extend bail for former Commissioner Ian McGrail

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
30th March 2023

Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail has had his police bail extended until April 24. Mr McGrail was arrested last week by UK officers investigating an alleged breach of data relating to the McGrail Inquiry and was initially bailed until Wednesday this week. In confirming the extension of police bail, a spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Local News

‘Frontier Pass’ holders can still bypass border queue after tunnel opens, Govt says

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

Local News

Govt awards contracts worth £163.4m for ‘overdue’ affordable housing schemes

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

UK/Spain News

William Hill Group businesses to pay record £19.2m for failures

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Supreme Court pays tribute to Louis Triay, KC

30th March 2023

Opinion & Analysis
What's in a name? #Richard'sRendezvous

29th March 2023

Local News
Unite public sector members vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate ahead of pay talks

28th March 2023

Local News
GCC to consider Tik Tok ban on Gibraltar Government phones after UK move

27th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023