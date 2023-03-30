Police extend bail for former Commissioner Ian McGrail
Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail has had his police bail extended until April 24. Mr McGrail was arrested last week by UK officers investigating an alleged breach of data relating to the McGrail Inquiry and was initially bailed until Wednesday this week. In confirming the extension of police bail, a spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar...
