Police Federation survey points to RGP morale ‘at all time low’

Morale in the Royal Gibraltar Police is “at an all-time low”, according to a survey commissioned by the Gibraltar Police Federation [GPF] that highlighted the impact of stretched resources at the force.

This is the fifth survey commissioned by the GPF, and it was conducted online and completely confidentially by an independent marketing agency.

“In general, the results of the survey are very similar to those of other years,” the GPF said in a statement.

“Year in year out, the issues highlighted by our members remain the same and most continue to be unaddressed by management.”

A combination of factors ranging from bullying to increased workload arising from recommendations in recent years from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services [HMICFRS] has put police personnel under heavy strain, the survey found.

“Over the past few years, the organisation has seen the creation of numerous departments, many of them as a result of HMIC recommendations,” the GPF said.

“While this may have sometimes been necessary, to have done so without securing extra manpower has created a serious strain on all departments, especially to frontline core policing with nearly 90% of officers stating their department was understaffed.”

“This has led to an increase in officers having their rest days changed.”

“These issues have caused the blue line to be stretched paper thin and it is the only the good will and work ethic of the ranks that is stopping it from snapping altogether.”

“This pressure on them must be released before it reaches the point of no return.”

“As stated in previous surveys the most valuable asset of any organisation are its officers and staff.”

“Employee satisfaction stems primarily from working for an organisation that values those employees.”

‘APATHY’

The survey was completed by 126 of the GPF’s 230 members, representing around 55% as opposed to 77% the preceding year.

The GPF said this was likely down to “apathy” that any positive actions would arise to address the points raised, with only 7% of respondents saying they were confident that the RGP command team would deal with the issues highlighted by officers.

“This is a sad reflection of the fact that the officers feel that are not being heard or taken seriously by not only their management, but also their government,” the GPF said.

“This has a knock-on effect on all areas of policing, none more so than recruitment and retention.”

Job satisfaction was similar to the preceding survey, showing 24% were satisfied or very satisfied, up 1% from a year earlier, while 46% were dissatisfied or extremely dissatisfied, down 4% from the preceding survey.

Only 8% of the respondents expressed high morale, down from 12% a year earlier, whilst 66% responded they had low or very low morale, up from 58%.

“As a result, only 50% view the Royal Gibraltar Police as a long-term career,” the GPF said.

The survey found that 64% of respondents said they had contemplated leaving the RGP in the last 12 months, mainly because of low morale, poor organisational management and high stress. Poor work/life balance was also cited by nearly half of the respondents.

Around 35% of respondents felt they would have better salary potential in another job and that this was a driving factor in seeking alternative employment.

This figure has risen consistently from 2% to 4% and 14% in the previous three years.

The survey found that just 23% of respondents were ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with their current salary, with none of them satisfied with their allowances.

Over 97% of respondents said they were ‘dissatisfied’ or ‘very dissatisfied’ with their salary/allowances when compared to other uniformed bodies.

Around a quarter of respondents said they could not see themselves working for the RGP for more than five years, while the same number put the period at five to 10 years. The remaining half said they could see themselves working for the force for over 10 years.

Bullying, an issue that has been flagged repeatedly in earlier surveys, also figured in this one, which found that:

39% (44% in the preceding survey) of the officers have reported that they have been a victim of bullying/victimisation at work with 36% (30%) willing to report the incident(s);

51% (41%) of these officers’ state that they have been bullied within the last year 47% (56%) have stated that they have witnessed bullying/victimisation at work with just 16% (13%) having confidence to report the matter;

Only 10% (15%) of officers are confident of reporting matters through the grievance procedure process;

Only 25% (34%) of respondents feel that officers are treated fairly in relation to internal/external disciplinary matters.

Just over half of respondents felt the RGP should operate a different Response Team pattern – a 12-hour, four-on, four-off approach was favoured – although 51% of shift officers said too that they were ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with the current pattern.

The survey found that most officers polled said their department was not at full complement, with 64% saying their department had been undermanned for over a year. Most said too their rest days had been changed sometimes, and they were often not given the required 15 days’ notice.

“These low manning levels have created a feeling of a more dangerous working environment as only 9% of officers reported that they feel safe whilst carrying out operational duties,” the GPF said. That figure was down from 11% in the preceding survey.

“The extra pressures of working under such conditions has caused several personal issues such as exhaustion (78% of respondents), burnout (74%), lack of concentration/motivation (73%) and stress (71%), amongst many other issues.”

Asked how to address this situation, most replied more resources and simpler procedures.

There was concern expressed in the survey too about personal safety equipment and the force’s IT infrastructure, as well as with forward planning for police functions and the level of welfare care provided to officers after an incident.

‘GRAVE CONCERN’

In analysing the findings, the GPF acknowledged that an RGP anti bullying advisory committee - which includes Dignity at Work personnel, Federation convenors and RGP officers - had been established and meets regularly to update policies and procedures.

“This has resulted in a continuing positive trend, although slowly, of incidents of bullying appearing to drop, while the willingness to report said incidents has seen an increase,” the GPF said.

But bullying aside, it said that other issues highlighted by successive surveys “are showing either stagnation or decline”, adding that this was “a matter of grave concern”.

It said its surveys showed a rise in the number of officers suffering from work related mental health or wellbeing issues, and that despite some initiatives in this area, the absence of a full-time and permanent welfare officer “is a detriment to officers suffering from these issues”.

“Rectifying this would put the emphasis on prevention rather than cure,” the GPF said.

It added that senior managers had “failed to recognise” that “tedious, over complicated, non-user friendly” procedures undermined officers’ confidence that there were efforts to “ease the burden on their mental health”.

“This is an issue which transcends all ranks, and which must be taken seriously,” the GPF added.

The GPF said a process to free up uniformed officers from admin tasks by handing them to civilian personnel “needs to be finalised as a matter of urgency”.

COMMISSIONER REACTS

Police Commissioner Richard Ullger said the RGP command team was disappointed with the survey results, even though it was working “increasingly closely” with the new team at the GPF.

“We note that, whilst bullying continues to be cited as a problem, there has been a fall in the number of officers who report that they have been a victim,” Mr Ullger said.

“We are pleased that the report makes mention of our Anti-Bullying Advisory Committee and its regular meetings.”

Mr Uller said the RGP was also investing in its leaders through leadership courses run by Rob Priddy of RMP Leadership Solutions, which devote a great deal of attention to bullying and which are well received by everyone who attends them.

“However, the most significant feature of the survey is that of the overall low morale amongst officers,” Mr Ullger added.

“We are well aware of this problem, which subsumes such matters as work-related stress, the lack of refreshment breaks, changes to officers’ rest days, poor work/life balance and high stress levels.”

“Officers’ low morale may also impact on their views of their salaries and allowances.”

Mr Ullger noted the GPF’s observations on the increased workload arising from the HMICFRS recommendations, which included the creation of new departments.

He noted too that officers had “understandably” highlighted such factors as “stretched resources, retention issues, the ‘whistleblowers’ and the Public Inquiry.”

“In addition, whilst officers are aware that a new Police Headquarters building has been promised, they are very frustrated with the current lack of facilities at New Mole House and by the poor standard of IT infrastructure,” Mr Ullger added.

“We will continue to address the many concerns of officers and we look forward to working even more closely with the new GPF.”

“In conclusion, despite the many issues raised by the survey, we believe that the vast majority of our officers are proud to serve their community.”

“They genuinely want to prevent crime, to pursue and bring to justice those who break the law, to keep the King’s peace and to protect, help and reassure the community.”