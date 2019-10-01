Police launch investigation after Spanish man dies in collision during anti-smuggling chase at sea
by Brian Reyes, Maria Jesus Corrales and Priya Gulraj The Royal Gibraltar Police has launched an investigation after a Spanish man died following a collision with a Customs vessel during a law enforcement operation in British waters off Gibraltar last night. Details of the incident remained sketchy early Tuesday morning but police confirmed the death...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here