Police officers receive Long Standing and Good Conduct Medals

Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police this week received Long Standing and Good Conduct Medals in an investiture ceremony at The Convent.

The medals were presented to the officers by the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

Chief Inspector Mark Wyan and Police Constable Sabadak Apap were recognised for 18 years of service.

Meanwhile Inspector John Lutkin, Police Constable Paul Davies and Police Constable Glen Ballantine were recognised for 30 years of service.

Inspector Paul Barker, Police Sergeant Sean Reyes and Police Sergeant Keiron Reyes were also awarded Long Standing and Good Conduct medals but were not present at the Investiture Ceremony.

“The Command, all RGP officers and staff send their warmest congratulations to the recipients of these awards,” a spokesman for the RGP said.