Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police officers receive Long Standing and Good Conduct Medals

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2020

Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police this week received Long Standing and Good Conduct Medals in an investiture ceremony at The Convent.

The medals were presented to the officers by the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

Chief Inspector Mark Wyan and Police Constable Sabadak Apap were recognised for 18 years of service.

Meanwhile Inspector John Lutkin, Police Constable Paul Davies and Police Constable Glen Ballantine were recognised for 30 years of service.

Inspector Paul Barker, Police Sergeant Sean Reyes and Police Sergeant Keiron Reyes were also awarded Long Standing and Good Conduct medals but were not present at the Investiture Ceremony.

“The Command, all RGP officers and staff send their warmest congratulations to the recipients of these awards,” a spokesman for the RGP said.

Most Read

Local News

Third death linked to Covid-19 confirmed in Gibraltar

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

Local News

Opposition parties and Govt clash over Midtown Park lawn

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Booze and no mask ends in early morning Main Street arrest

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Quietly, the Christmas lights switch on

20th November 2020

Local News
Covid grounds new helicopter service

20th November 2020

Local News
Seminar explores re-think of Gib tourism product

20th November 2020

Local News
Report highlights need for ‘joined-up approach’ in mental healthcare

20th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020