Police officers receive specialist training on domestic abuse

A number of Royal Gibraltar Police officers have received specialist training on domestic abuse at Bleak House.

More than 20 ‘Domestic Abuse Champions’ attended the training session, which was held to share best practice and raise awareness between local agencies that deal with the issue.

Also in attendance were staff from the Gibraltar Health Authority, the Care Agency, the Office of Criminal Prosecutions & Litigation, and Safe Lives – a UK-based charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse.

A spokesman for the RGP, said: “If you or anyone you know is trapped in an abusive relationship, please contact us – we have specially trained staff who can help.”

“Call 200 72500 or 199 in an Emergency.”