Police renew Trafalgar Cemetery search for missing sailor Simon Parkes
A focused search for missing sailor Simon Parkes resumed on Monday as Royal Gibraltar Police officers continued the work started in partnership with Hampshire Constabulary last December. Blue tarpaulin lined the fence of Trafalgar Cemetery as officers worked to find Simon’s remains 34 years after his disappearance in Gibraltar. The further investigations into the cold...
