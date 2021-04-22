Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police talk on online safety

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2021

It’s not every day the police visit your school for an impromptu piano playing session.
But that’s what happened yesterday afternoon after PC Steve Peach dropped into St Joseph’s Primary School to talk to youngsters about Online Safety.
Accompanied by his colleague, PC Julian Cruz, the Neighbourhood Police Officers explained to Year 2 pupils how to use the Internet safely.
But before the talk, PC Peach warmed up the crowd by showing off his piano playing skills to the youngsters and teachers.
The constable, 37, started learning to play the piano aged six and said: “All the students said they had mobiles phones and used apps such as WhatsApp and TikTok.”
“So we talked to them about how to stay safe online, to let their parents know when they are online and what to do if a stranger talks to them.”
“The teachers were surprised how knowledgeable the kids were when it came to technology at such a young age.”
The officers will be visiting other schools for more talks about Online Safety in the coming weeks

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Carpe Diem set for 21-km charity run for GBC Open Day

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Covid vaccine registry closes on Friday, Govt warns

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Scientists to detect new Covid variants locally

22nd April 2021

Local News
First recipients of new Governor’s Award for Merit

22nd April 2021

Local News
‘Rehousing deserving cases a priority’, Govt says

22nd April 2021

Local News
Opposition ‘should not play politics with vaccinations’, Govt says

22nd April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021