Mon 21st Sep, 2020

Police training puts focus on disability awareness

By Chronicle Staff
21st September 2020

All officers at the Royal Gibraltar Police will undertake the Disability, Equality and Customer Care Training in order to better understand the many barriers faced by people with physical and learning disabilities.

Training is being arranged in such a way that it is delivered in contained groups of one shift at a time, with two shifts already having already completed their training, with the rest due to take place across the coming months.

This training already forms part of the training prospectus introduced by the Ministry of Equality throughout the Civil Service four years ago.

There are currently three civil servants trained and validated by the UK charity ‘Attitude is Everything’ in order to deliver this course locally.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “It is particularly important for RGP officers, as first responders, to undertake this training.”

“As Minister for Equality, I engaged with the Commissioner of Police to offer this training opportunity and I am very pleased that the RGP’s Training Unit have included it as part of their training programme as it shows their commitment to all members of our community.”

“The Ministry of Equality is equally committed to ensuring that all public services are as prepared as possible when they deliver their services to all their customers and, in particular, to persons with disabilities.”

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, said: “The RGP is fully committed to providing the best levels of service to our community.”

“The Disability, Equality and Customer Care training we are currently undertaking, will enhance the skills of our officers as first responders, especially when interacting with people who have any form of disability.”

“We are pleased to be working alongside the Ministry of Equality in order to better understand some of the challenges faced by people who may need us the most, as part of our continuous learning and development programme.”

