Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Local News

Police trawl through CCTV and liaise with Spain in search for missing man

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2022

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Brazilian cruise passenger have viewed hours of border CCTV footage and liaised with Spanish counterparts as they try to establish whether he had crossed into Spain.

Mateus Rodrigues Muniz da Silva, 27, was reported missing hours after arriving in Gibraltar on a cruise ship on Saturday.

He was a passenger on board the cruise ship Mein Schiff Herz, which visited Gibraltar on Saturday, November 5.

Mr Rodrigues was last seen just after 11am leaving the ship.

There is no description of the clothes he was wearing at the time, however.

The ship left the Rock at 3pm on Saturday without him.

On Sunday, the Royal Gibraltar Police issued an appeal for help and released an image of Mr Rodrigues.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report/missing-person

