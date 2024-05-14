Political activity ramps up as Spain puts spotlight on Gib treaty talks
Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, will make a statement to the Spanish parliament next Wednesday on the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, amid wide speculation that negotiators could be poised to announce a breakthrough in the talks. All sides have signalled good progress in recent weeks and a continued commitment to secure a...
