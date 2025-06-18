Political agreement is ‘new framework for coexistence’, but Spain’s sovereignty position unchanged - Albares

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, fended off criticism from Vox during questions in the Senate in Madrid on Tuesday, defending the political agreement on Gibraltar as “a historic new framework for coexistence” even as he insisted Spain would never renounce its sovereignty aspirations over the Rock.

Vox senator Ángel Pelayo Gordillo Moreno took an unsurprising hardline stance on Gibraltar and said “any agreement that doesn’t contemplate the complete reintegration under Spanish sovereignty of that territory is illegal, illegitimate and unjust, or it should be”.

In reply, Mar Albares said the agreement – which parks sovereignty to one side and protects the core positions of all parties – did not undermine the Spanish position in any way.

“We are not renouncing sovereignty and we are never going to renounce it,” he said.

“But have one thing clear: This agreement, which is historic, establishes a new framework for coexistence and a new framework for shared prosperity and a shared future for the 300,000 Andalusians of the Campo de Gibraltar.”

Mr Gordillo Moreno used the opportunity to launch a harsh attack on the Socialists, who are currently mired in corruption scandals that threaten the coalition government led by Pedro Sanchez.

He said the Socialist had led Spain to “genuine international discredit” and become “the laughing stock of the entire world”.

But Mr Albares hit back and said the Vox senator “knows perfectly well” that the residents of the Campo de Gibraltar had faced a situation of “abandonment” and that relations with the UK would be negatively impacted if the far-right party were in government with the Partido Popular.

A government of the right would lead to confrontation with Spain’s neighbours such as Morocco and France, whereas the Socialists were building international partnerships based on tangible agreements, he said.

“So, no lessons on foreign policy, not one,” Mr Albares said.

And he added: “We do concrete things. Concrete things like tearing down the last wall of continental Europe.”

“The fence is now history, and the long queues for the 15,000 Andalusian workers who cross it daily will disappear.”

“Spanish police will carry out Schengen checks within the port and airport of Gibraltar.”

“The airport will be open to Spanish and European flights, bringing prosperity, economic opportunities, and tourism expansion to the entire region.”

“There will be free movement of goods with a convergence of indirect taxation that will prevent any trade distortions.”

“The highest environmental standards will be guaranteed, and at last, we will achieve social improvements for those Spanish workers in the region.”

“Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, if you don't care about Andalusia, if you don't care about the citizens, the Andalusians of the Campo de Gibraltar, then let the Government do its job.”