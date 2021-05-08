Politically correct – Chess Piece
by Grandmaster Stuart Conquest Between them, grandmasters Viktorija Cmilyte and Antoaneta Stefanova have made a total of twenty-four appearances at the Gibraltar International Chess Festival. Today I want to talk about both these exceptional players, as well as another highly talented woman, Dana Reizniece-Ozola, who played in the Festival just once, in 2010. Antoaneta, 42,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here