Tue 7th Jul, 2020

Poll points to relaxing attitudes to virus and public health guidance

By Gabriella Peralta
7th July 2020

By Brian Reyes and Gabriella Peralta People in Gibraltar are less wary of Covid-19 and lack confidence that public health guidance will be followed as Gibraltar emerges from lockdown, even though most anticipate a jump in the number of cases detected locally, according to a Your Say poll for the Chronicle. Most respondents believed Gibraltar...

