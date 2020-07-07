Poll points to relaxing attitudes to virus and public health guidance
By Brian Reyes and Gabriella Peralta People in Gibraltar are less wary of Covid-19 and lack confidence that public health guidance will be followed as Gibraltar emerges from lockdown, even though most anticipate a jump in the number of cases detected locally, according to a Your Say poll for the Chronicle. Most respondents believed Gibraltar...
