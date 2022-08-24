Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Aug, 2022

Poolside, lifeguards engage with community

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
24th August 2022

Gibraltar’s lifeguards play a key role keeping the Rock’s beaches and pools safe during the summer. In the second of a three-part series on their work, Eyleen Gomez talks to the young people who shoulder the responsibility. Swimmers taking advantage of a dip in the pools at both the Pavilion and Camp Bay are doing...

