Portrait session sees artists sketch Re-enactment Association

Inside the Fine Arts Gallery, artists lined up their easels on Wednesday to sketch members of the Re-enactment Association.

With brushes and pencils in hand, the artists captured the likeness of their models during a two hour-long session.

The drawing session formed part of the ‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ events organised by the Fine Arts Association, which opened last Monday and has so far featured performances, live painting and seminars.

Joseph Anthony Rodriguez, President of the Re-enactment Association, said it was a fantastic experience to take part in the painting session.

He added the Association aims to serve the people of Gibraltar and take part in the community.

The Association also has plans for an event next year where the UK Victorian Association will be in Gibraltar for recreate a 1800s ceremony.

Mr Rodriguez said the Association continues to encourage youngsters to join.

‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ is a play on words for ‘no cuesta dinero’, as the events are free of charge, with the Fine Arts Association’s aim to encourage participation in the arts.

The portrait session on Wednesday evening was followed by a second two hour-long live painting session also at the Fine Arts Gallery.

The programme continues on Thursdy evening with a performance by Trino Cruz, Alan Perez and Javier Lopez Escalona titled ‘Strait Rhapsody Project’ which will be held at the Gallery at 6pm.

Kitchen Studios will be ‘taking over’ the Fine Arts Gallery from January 22 to 26, where the collective will show their works.

Kitchen will be exhibiting mixed media works from 10 artists and their ‘fridge’ is currently on show at the Gallery.

The fridge is their mobile art gallery, and Kitchen aims to hold workshops next week to continue the ‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ events.

To find out more about the Re-enactment Association contact 54014404.