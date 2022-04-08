Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

PossAbilities files plans for former St Martin’s School

Images by Orfila

By Eyleen Gomez
8th April 2022

PossAbilites have filed an outline planning application with the Town Planner for internal works and alternations to create a Special Educational Needs (SEN) Support Facility on the site of the former St Martin’s School. They are also seeking permission to dismantle external portacabins. The design and access statement, prepared by architects Orfila, said the brief...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Storm batters coastlines in Gibraltar and La Linea

Tue 5th Apr, 2022

Local News

Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Local News

Storm swells batter Gibraltar and La Linea coastlines

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Local News

Design submitted for new Ocean Village venue

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Local News

New GHA Non-Executive Board Members appointed for re-formed board

Thu 7th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Residential building proposed in place of Devil’s Tower Road warehouses

8th April 2022

Opinion & Analysis
After thousands of photographs, Bugeja remains the man with his eye on Gib part 2

8th April 2022

Local News
Christian Hernandez steps down as Chamber President, with John Isola to take over

8th April 2022

Sports
Top of the Rock race for April

8th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022