PossAbilities files plans for former St Martin’s School
PossAbilites have filed an outline planning application with the Town Planner for internal works and alternations to create a Special Educational Needs (SEN) Support Facility on the site of the former St Martin’s School. They are also seeking permission to dismantle external portacabins. The design and access statement, prepared by architects Orfila, said the brief...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here