Fri 9th Dec, 2022

PossAbilities holds ‘Journey to Lapland’ reception

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2022

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos hosted a reception at City Hall in recognition of the awareness event ‘Journey to Lapland’ organised by PossAbilities.

PossAbilities’ event took place at Lathbury Sports Complex on Saturday, December 3, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event was used to support the disability movement, advocating for further acceptance and raising awareness of disabilities.

Mr Santos welcomed PossAbilities’ Managing Director Nicole Stewart and her team to the Mayor’s Parlour, praising them for organising and promoting ‘Journey to Lapland’.

The ‘Journey to Lapland’ event saw a distance of just under 5000kms covered and in a community effort.

Mr Santos also praised the guests: supporters, collaborators and sponsors, whose professional advice, encouragement and practical support have allowed PossAbilities the opportunity to become Gibraltar’s first independent Special Educational Needs Support Facility.

Mr Santos said he was always encouraged and humbled when he sees our community come together to support a charity, stating that the generosity of Gibraltarians is unrivalled.

He said he feels the work PossAbilities do is necessary and welcome as all children deserve opportunities for learning, socialisation and fun.

In attendance were the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel as Patron of PossAbilities and The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

Mr Picardo congratulated Ms Stewart and her team for their perseverance and achievements and to reiterate his support for the great work they do for the community.

Mr Picardo called PossAbilities as a nugget of gold which was doing magnificent work which the Government could not deliver without them.

He referred to Ms Stewart, Hannah Pilcher, and Jenny Victory, who had come to see him on the proposal, as improving the provision if services.

Mr Picardo added that they were "building on the shoulders of giants" like Debbie Borastero and Agnes Valarino, who had represented an earlier generation of disability activists from whom a new generation was now effectively taking the baton forward selflessly.

