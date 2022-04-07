Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Apr, 2022

Local News

PossAbilities launches campaign for World Health Day

By Chronicle Staff
7th April 2022

PossAbilities has launched its ‘Forging Diversity in Fitness’ Campaign, to mark today, April 7, World Health Day.
In doing so, the charity reached out to all fitness facilities in Gibraltar to promote accessibility and inclusion, not only to those with physical disabilities but also for those with learning disabilities, within their fitness establishments.

The charity has collaborated with over 16 fitness-orientated organisations to form a bespoke ‘Forging Diversity in Fitness’ working group.

“This working group is comprised of teams who wish to support, advocate and be established as an inclusive facility. This working group will meet on a regular basis, be in continuous discussion and will work together on future initiatives to bring about effective and constructive change, for diversity in fitness,” said a statement from the group.

“PossAbilities will support these teams by offering a continuous program of bespoke training for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.”

“PossAbilities will also provide them with access to adapted fitness equipment and resources, links to local and UK professionals, open dialogue with contractors to discuss potential structural adaptations as required, support bespoke gym and fitness inductions catered for the SEN / Disability user and offer support, guidance and advice where required, to all involved.”

“The aim of this project is to create accessibility and inclusion in all areas of fitness. PossAbilities will collaborate with the teams, allowing them to do what they can with their available resources and give them the tools, pathways and stepping stones required to further their scope and reach the highest levels of accessibility and inclusion.”

“This in turn gives the individual accessing these fitness facilities, a choice based on equal and equitable opportunities.”

According to PossAbilities, all teams have been eager and supportive to form part of this initiative. With many already seen in the active planning stages of making these changes happen.

The working group will also collaborate with Special Olympics Gibraltar to help effect changes locally to support their global inclusion projects.

The Ministry of Equality also forms part of this working group in relation to this project.

“This is a continuation of their relationship with PossAbilities and Special Olympics and forms part of their responsibility in driving HM Government of Gibraltar’s Disability Strategy,” said the statement.

“PossAbilities welcomes any other teams wishing to get involved and form part of this initiative.”
Email info@possabilities-gib.com or contact 56003545, for more information.

