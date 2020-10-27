Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Post-Brexit trade talks will shift to Brussels on Thursday

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

By Press Association
27th October 2020

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal will take place in Brussels from Thursday.

The UK side led by Lord Frost and the EU’s team under Michel Barnier have been meeting in London since the process restarted last week

In a sign that enough progress is being made to at least allow talks to continue, the teams will move to the Belgian capital to continue their discussions.

European Commission spokesman Dan Ferrie told reporters: “I can confirm that negotiations are ongoing in London right now, they will run until tomorrow and then they will take place here in Brussels, as of Thursday.”

He would not be drawn on the status of the negotiations but said both sides are “engaging intensively” to reach a deal.

On Monday, Downing Street warned “time is very short” to bridge the “significant” gaps between the UK and EU.

The current transition arrangements expire at the end of the year and a deal will need to be reached within weeks in order for it to be ratified by then.

The main obstacles to a deal have been rows over fishing rights, the so-called “level playing field” rules to ensure fair competition and governance arrangements for any agreement.

Most Read

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Virus cases rise to 13 among ERS residents

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

No immediate impact at border as Spain announces new state of emergency to counter rising Covid-19 infections

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Talks on UK/EU deal continue but ‘time is very short’

26th October 2020

Brexit
House of Lords gears up to strip out controversial parts of Brexit legislation

26th October 2020

Brexit
EU-UK trade talks continue as Barnier stays on in London

26th October 2020

Brexit
Brexit talks continue between Michel Barnier and Lord Frost

23rd October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020