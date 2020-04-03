Post Office urges people not to collect parcel post unless urgent

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office has urged people to avoid online shopping and collecting parcel post during lockdown and has introduced special measures for those over the age of 70.

The postal service is a “key part” of Gibraltar’s infrastructure and is doing everything to run efficiently to provide a reliable and efficient service to the community, Glendon Martinez, Director of Postal Services said.

Mr Martinez explained that any person over the age of 70, or with a compromised immune system who needs to isolate, can arrange for a delivery of parcels or registered items by emailing the office on cco@post.gi or calling 200 57514 or 200 78364.

As a precautionary measure, postal delivery workers will sign on behalf of the recipients and insert registered letters into letter boxes and, for parcels, will knock and leave outside the door.

Those who need to send a letter can contact the Post Office and arrangements will be made to collect the mail for delivery.

As for those who are spending their time online shopping while on lockdown, Mr Martinez urged members of the public to wait until the social lockdown is lifted by the Government.

“There is no need to collect swimsuits, high heel shoes, colouring pens or duvet covers,” he said. Unless Parcel Post has an important personal or business item awaiting collection, such as passports, work contracts, permits, essential supplies, medical items or health supplements, he asked the public not to collect them.

Mr Martinez said that all other items will not be returned to the sender and everything will be securely stored in the offices.

The Post Office will continue to provide next-day local delivery for as long as possible, while providing its services in line with guidance from the Government of Gibraltar and the GHA.

In order to protect post office workers, work shifts and opening hours have been adjusted to minimise the amount of people working at any one time.

“The delivery of parcels and letters keeps Gibraltar connected to the world, helps businesses continue operating and help people who cannot leave their homes communicate,” Mr Martinez said.

“The postal workers work hard to collect, process and deliver as much mail and parcels as possible in these exceptional and difficult circumstances.”

Staff at the Post Office are also assisting the GHA in mailing appointments, health cards, and moving equipment.

In addition, the Government of Gibraltar, businesses and individuals continue to send application forms, letters, certificate statements and documents, so it is essential that the postal service continues its 7am daily pillar box collections, a next-day delivery local service, counter service and international deliveries, Mr Martinez said.

“Postal workers are grateful for the kind messages and words of encouragement as they go about their daily jobs,” Mr Martinez added.

As for those worried about international mail not reaching its destination, Mr Martinez said: “We are working closely with Royal Mail, British Airways, Correos and other postal partners across the globe to maintain services where possible.”

“The number of countries that we can access is changing daily.”

“Most major export routes remain open via the Heathrow Worldwide Distribution Centre (HWDC) and we continue to accept and process mail.”

During this period of social lockdown, the Post Office in 104 Main Street and the Parcel Post Mail Centre will be open from 9.30am to 1pm from Monday to Friday, and people can purchase stamps online at post.gi with free local delivery.

