Postal Service disruption

The Royal Mail has suspended all postal services to Europe and international destinations with immediate effect.

“All Gibraltar's mail for international destinations, except UK and Spain, is delivered through our UK mail partners. Therefore, no items for these destinations will be accepted until the service is resumed by Royal Mail,” said a statement from the Royal Gibraltar Post Office.

“All mail and postal services within Gibraltar, to the UK and to Spain are unaffected by these disruptions.”

“It is unclear how long this disruption will remain in place but we will keep customers informed of any developments,” it added.

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office received a truck with parcels and letters from the UK on Tuesday.

“Our Postal Workers and HM Custom Officers will be working very hard to have all this mail cleared, sorted and delivered before the 24th December 2020,” said the RGPO official.

“At present there are no local backlogs or delays and all parcels/letters that have arrived in Gibraltar have been processed accordingly.”

They advise users who are waiting for a parcel, to register free of charge on epost.egov.gi