Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Povetkin vs Whyte 2: Rumble on the Rock confirmed at Europa Sports Park

By Stephen Ignacio
5th March 2021

The Government of Gibraltar has announced that “after careful deliberation and after considering all factors, the Rumble on the Rock will be held at the Europa Sports Park Sports Hall.”
The much anticipated heavyweight fight is due to take place on March 27.
The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, confirmed that: “after pertinent site visits and very fruitful discussions with organisers the decision has been taken to host this world class event in what is a world class facility. As we emerge from these testing times the current local context has resulted in the decommissioning of the Nightingale facility. As a result, the Europa Sports Park Indoor Hall has once again become available to host events of this nature, which was one of the main reasons behind the significant infrastructure investment. I am also glad to confirm that the Safety Advisory Group, including the Director of Public Health, has already convened on several occasions and is liaising very closely with Matchroom Sports and the British Boxing Board of Control to ensure that the event is not only a success but is also held within a COVID-19 safe environment.
"Further announcements will be made by the organisers. The Gibraltar National Mint will be issuing a commemorative coin to mark the special occasion of this first ever Heavy Weight contest in Gibraltar. The coins will be available in limited number in gold and silver and in larger numbers in cupronickel. Further details will be made available soon.”

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

UK opens up £500,000 funding for Gib, replacing EU programmes lost after Brexit

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

UK/Spain News

Loyalists in Northern Ireland cite Gib's Brexit process as they withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Six goal thriller gives Lincoln Red Imps victory against St Joseph’s

4th March 2021

Sports
Stephen Hendry is back – but what’s in store for the seven-time world champion?

4th March 2021

Sports
UK champion Neil Robertson stunned by teenager Lei Peifan at Gibraltar Open

4th March 2021

Sports
Lynx secure fourth place finish after first round

4th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021