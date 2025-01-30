PP says ‘only extraordinary political pressure’ will stop Commission removing Gib from EU’s ‘high risk’ list
The Partido Popular said on Thursday that “only extraordinary political pressure” would stop the European Commission from moving for a second time to take Gibraltar off the EU’s list of high-risk jurisdictions, as it called on Madrid to “mobilise”. The Commission took the decision to remove Gibraltar from its list in March 2024 after the...
