Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Local News

PP says ‘only extraordinary political pressure’ will stop Commission removing Gib from EU’s ‘high risk’ list

Photo by Brian Reyes

By Brian Reyes
30th January 2025

The Partido Popular said on Thursday that “only extraordinary political pressure” would stop the European Commission from moving for a second time to take Gibraltar off the EU’s list of high-risk jurisdictions, as it called on Madrid to “mobilise”. The Commission took the decision to remove Gibraltar from its list in March 2024 after the...

Local News

Govt earmarks temporary relocation site as Queen’s Hotel residents again spotlight concerns

Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Local News

Chief Justice jails ‘monstrous’ serial child sex abuser for 39 years

Tue 28th Jan, 2025

Local News

College Lane residents focus on ‘right of light’ in opposing Line Wall development

Wed 29th Jan, 2025

Local News

Weather warning for gale force winds issued for Wednesday

Tue 28th Jan, 2025

Local News

Opposition puts spotlight on need for ‘proper planning’

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Local News
Judge imposes Sexual Offences Prevention Order on convicted child abuser

30th January 2025

Features
10 years of Gib Talks

29th January 2025

Local News
Man who stole GHA vehicle sentenced to time served

28th January 2025

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Thinking about things

28th January 2025

