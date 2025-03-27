PP’s Antonio Sanz urges negotiators to seize ‘historic opportunity’ for treaty

The treaty negotiation is “a historic opportunity that should not be wasted”, Antonio Sanz, a senior Partido Popular minister in the Junta de Andalucia, said on Thursday.

Mr Sanz was speaking to reporters in Algeciras after meeting with the Cross Frontier Group, which brings together business and labour representatives from Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

The meeting was “very productive, constructive and illuminating” and focused on “how best to defend the interests of the region and its neighbours”.

“But also how to jointly seek that agreement and its goal of shared prosperity in relation to Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar,” he said.

Mr Sanz bemoaned the absence of any public detail about the content of the negotiation.

Treaty negotiators have for nearly four years kept that detail tightly under wraps to protect the integrity of the talks.

Mr Sanz said the Junta had long called for more information and transparency about the issues under discussion, as well as the ability to “participate and have an opinion”.

But his overall message was one of support for an agreement, even though he highlighted well-known areas of concern for the PP.

“Our shared aim is that the interests of citizens must be at the forefront, and to work for good neighbourly relations and shared prosperity,” he said.

“I think that unites us and has been clearly placed on the table.”

And he added: “I think we are looking at a historic opportunity and I urge everyone to make the most of it.”

“Not just for one side, but for everyone.”

“I think this historic opportunity should not be wasted.”

“I think an agreement will be good for all of us, and for its part, the Junta de Andalucia’s basic starting point is firm conviction in support of the agreement.”

“We don’t want any agreement, we want the best agreement.”

Mr Sanz said the Junta and others “are being prudent” in their approach.

“We could be generating noise, resorting to victimism, creating a negative response in Andalucia over the lack of information,” he said.

“But I think we have to be constructive and the most important thing is that we put the focus on the need for a good agreement and this opportunity.”

Mr Sanz said the Junta had stressed to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Madrid “the importance of reaching an agreement as soon as possible”, adding the regional government firmly believed in the opportunity to build stronger socio-economic cooperation for the benefit of communities on either side of the border.

Mr Sanz nonetheless referred to contentious subjects and the need to address “situations of imbalance” in any treaty.

He cited, for example, “the fiscal element” and workers’ and pensioners’ rights, the environment, security, the port sector and fishermen.

The PP has long been repeatedly and robustly critical of Gibraltar on all these fronts, criticism just as firmly rejected here.

But the PP has also been pragmatic in the past when Alfonso Dastis was Minister for Foreign Affairs during the Brexit withdrawal process, initiating the process that ultimately led to the current negotiation.

On Thursday, despite the obvious caveats, the overriding message was one of support for a deal.

Mr Sanz said the Junta would “first welcome, then analyse” any treaty that emerged from the negotiation.

“Any scenario other than an agreement would be very negative for everyone,” he said, adding too that the central Spanish government should have in place “a plan B” for the Campo should the talks fail.

Darren Cerisola, the president of the GGCA union who currently holds the Cross Frontier Group’s presidency, thanked Mr Sanz and the Junta for agreeing to meet the group.

He echoed Mr Sanz’ on the need for more information on the negotiation.

“Lack of information transmits insecurity, and insecurity transmits anxiety, which in turn produces animosity,” he said.

“And animosity fractures relations.”

“As the Cross Frontier Group, we ask for clarity on what is being discussed, and we ask to be part of the process underway in order to share it with the people who are truly living daily what is happening in Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, to embrace this agreement and ensure it benefits both sides.”

Jose Ignacio Landaluce, the PP senator and Mayor of Algeciras well known for his hardline stance on Gibraltar over many years, also spoke of the need to work for an agreement “that benefits both communities” of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

“We need that agreement,” he said.

“We need a commitment that guarantees the stability of both Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, our workers and that shared prosperity that we want.”

Mr Landaluce said it was natural that other affected parties outside the negotiation wanted to know more about the agreement and be involved.

But he added: “We need that agreement and we need it now.”

LONDON

The meeting comes against wide speculation that a deal could be close.

This week, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia were in London for the latest round of talks.

The talks were hosted by Stephen Doughty, the Minister for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Also in attendance were the European Commission’s senior negotiator, Clara Martinez Alberola, and Madrid’s State Secretary for the European Union, Fernando Sampedro, as well as their respective technical teams.

While Dr Garcia has since returned to Gibraltar, Mr Picardo “unexpectedly” stayed on in London to continue with ongoing work on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc.

This included briefing Shadow Foreign Secretary, Hon Priti Patel, and long-term friend of Gibraltar and current Shadow Minister for Europe, Wendy Morton.

The Chief Minister also held meetings with MPs Andrew Mitchell and Lloyd Hatton and other members of the all-party group on anti-corruption and responsible tax, briefing them on how Gibraltar had successfully implemented its Public Register of Beneficial Ownership.