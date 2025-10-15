Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Pragmatic Play sponsors Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s day support service

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2025

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has announced a sponsorship agreement with Pragmatic Play (Gibraltar) Limited, which will provide £6,000 in support of the charity’s Day Support Service for the remainder of 2025.

The funding ensures the continuation of the charity’s 12-week rolling programme, which takes place every Wednesday and Thursday and includes holistic therapies, nurse-led support, group activities, peer connection, and shared lunches.

The service is designed to offer a safe and welcoming space for individuals affected by cancer, while also providing respite for their families and carers.

Rowena Wallace, Fundraising Manager at Cancer Relief Gibraltar, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Pragmatic Play (Gibraltar) Limited for their generous support. Their sponsorship allows us to maintain this much-loved service and ensure that those affected by cancer continue to feel supported, connected, and empowered during such a challenging time.”

Julian Jarvis, CEO and Co-Founder of Pragmatic Play, said: “We are proud to support Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the incredible work they do through the Day Support Service. At Pragmatic Play, we are committed to contributing to the wellbeing of our community, and we are honoured to help provide comfort, care, and connection to those who need it most.”

The sponsorship will enable the programme to remain free of charge for all participants, reducing the emotional and financial burden for those living with cancer.

Most Read

Local News

Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Convent announces death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Governor’s father

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Brexit

EU begins phased roll-out of new digital border system 

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Engineers support restoration of Northern Defences

15th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar delegation attends 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados

15th October 2025

Local News
OBE Gibraltar Association holds annual general meeting

15th October 2025

Local News
Cortes to welcome “Ciudades que Caminan” delegation to Gibraltar

15th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025