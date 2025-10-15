Pragmatic Play sponsors Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s day support service

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has announced a sponsorship agreement with Pragmatic Play (Gibraltar) Limited, which will provide £6,000 in support of the charity’s Day Support Service for the remainder of 2025.

The funding ensures the continuation of the charity’s 12-week rolling programme, which takes place every Wednesday and Thursday and includes holistic therapies, nurse-led support, group activities, peer connection, and shared lunches.

The service is designed to offer a safe and welcoming space for individuals affected by cancer, while also providing respite for their families and carers.

Rowena Wallace, Fundraising Manager at Cancer Relief Gibraltar, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Pragmatic Play (Gibraltar) Limited for their generous support. Their sponsorship allows us to maintain this much-loved service and ensure that those affected by cancer continue to feel supported, connected, and empowered during such a challenging time.”

Julian Jarvis, CEO and Co-Founder of Pragmatic Play, said: “We are proud to support Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the incredible work they do through the Day Support Service. At Pragmatic Play, we are committed to contributing to the wellbeing of our community, and we are honoured to help provide comfort, care, and connection to those who need it most.”

The sponsorship will enable the programme to remain free of charge for all participants, reducing the emotional and financial burden for those living with cancer.