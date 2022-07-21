Praise for GDP dog team after inspection

The Gibraltar Defence Police Dog Section has been praised following an inspection by the MoD’s Veterinary Services Training and Advisory Team.

The section containing 10 dogs, eight dog handlers and a support staff member received a positive report.

They were praised for their professionalism, attentiveness, and knowledgeable handlers and support staff.

A spokesperson for VSTAT said: “Their motivation, attention-to-detail and hard work remains and continues to ensure the section is progressive and professional.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to state that this section was mentioned for best practice on numerous occasions at the previous Health and Welfare Assurance Working Group.”

HQ British Forces Gibraltar added: “In light of such a positive outcome which clearly demonstrates the hard work put in by the whole team, they will be receiving a team award.”