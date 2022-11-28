Preventing antibiotic resistance crucial, campaign warns
Following an antibiotic awareness week in Gibraltar, the GHA's consultant microbiologist, Dr Nick Cortes, warned Gibraltar must act now before antimicrobial resistance becomes greater. The issue of antibiotic resistance is global, as this vital medicine used to treat infections has in turn resulted in bacteria developing resistance. Each country deals with the issue of resistance...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here