Pride of Gibraltar Awards recognises community's Covid efforts

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, awarded 10 Pride of Gibraltar Awards for their charitable efforts in a gala ceremony held at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday night.

These Awards formed part of the ‘We are One Campaign’, and in collaboration with the Gibraltar International Bank, celebrated the “unsung heroes” who worked tirelessly and selflessly during the Covid Pandemic in Gibraltar.

All award winners and others recognised at the event provided vital services and support during the last year and beyond, with many sacrificing their time volunteering, helping friends, family, or neighbours, and some going above and beyond their duties at work.

Neil Hayes and Joe Azzopardi were recognised for their outstanding voluntary efforts in the distribution of food and other items, supporting the volunteer help line set up to assist those confined to their homes during lockdown.

Mother and daughter team Alisha and Ingrid Harper joined forces to deliver and prepare food to those at home financially impacted by the lockdown, with the support of St John’s Ambulance.

Nicole Jones’ tireless work with ‘Families in Need’, as part of the EV Foundation, was also highlighted, putting the needs of others before her own to ensure that they were not left wanting and were supported in different ways.

The work by friends Aimee Crisp and Diane Crookes was also acknowledged. They came together to manage a group of volunteers to deliver food and medicine to the vulnerable.

The Soup Kitchen’s efforts led by Father Charlie were also recognised. The volunteers behind this initiative working solidly under his leadership to ensure the needy have warm daily meals.

Francis Huart’s community spirit and volunteering efforts stood out too. He supported many at home with his services making a difference to the families he helped.

And lastly, Lee Eccles from the Eat and Chat Café has awarded for his committed service to feeding the homeless. This campaign saw him make personal sacrifices to ensure that their needs were met.

Mr Santos paid tribute to and thanked all the essential services, organisations, businesses and individuals who pulled together to ensure the community especially the vulnerable and needy, were supported during the pandemic.